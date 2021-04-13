Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,242 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,725,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.