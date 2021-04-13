Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

