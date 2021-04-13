Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $33,969,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in GoDaddy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.