Truist Securities Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONEW. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

