Truist Securities Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONEW. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of ONEW opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.50.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
