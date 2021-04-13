Truist Securities Raises James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $568.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point boosted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

JRVR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 242,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in James River Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

