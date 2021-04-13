TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

TC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,641. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Separately, Maxim Group cut TuanChe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

