Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:THBIY remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

About Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit