Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. alerts:

OTCMKTS:THBIY remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.