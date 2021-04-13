Turmeric Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Turmeric Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Turmeric Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of TMPMU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,064,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

