Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,333,537 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.