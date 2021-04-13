U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 5.8%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.59 and last traded at $62.83. 4,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $6,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

