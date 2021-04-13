U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 5.8%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.59 and last traded at $62.83. 4,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.
USCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $6,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
