UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after acquiring an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $112,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,968 shares of company stock valued at $683,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.