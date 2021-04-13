UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22.93 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of BioNTech worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in BioNTech by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

