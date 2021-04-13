UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.80 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of News worth $23,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of News by 118.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of News by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in News by 119.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NWSA opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.