UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

