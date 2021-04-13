UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,354 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 361,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 238,569 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

