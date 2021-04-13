UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €90.16 ($106.07).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €91.72 ($107.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is €86.48 and its 200 day moving average is €84.47. Puma has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

