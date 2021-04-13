UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $16.17

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $15.64. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 37,575 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

