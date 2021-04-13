UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NRDBY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

