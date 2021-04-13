Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.