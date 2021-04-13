United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.84.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 767,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,031,422. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,487,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

