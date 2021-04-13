United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.11.

NYSE:X opened at $21.23 on Friday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,383,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

