Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.