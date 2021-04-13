Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

URCCF stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit