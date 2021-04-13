Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

URCCF stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

