USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.83 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.41 or 0.03630395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,096,670,867 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,725,077 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

