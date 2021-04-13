Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $808.42 Million

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $808.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $852.70 million and the lowest is $720.06 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.40 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $146.92 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.14.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

