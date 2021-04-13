Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.80

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.80 and traded as high as C$32.19. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International shares last traded at C$30.80, with a volume of 1,232,408 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.80.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile (TSE:VRX)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

