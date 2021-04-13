Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PAVmed by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in PAVmed by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

