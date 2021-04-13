Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $122.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

