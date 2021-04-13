Validity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,599.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Validity has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $49,599.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00006802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,279,813 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,134 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.