VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,698. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.