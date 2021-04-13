VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

