Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after buying an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. 182,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,967,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.