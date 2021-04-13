Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 11,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,839. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $94.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

