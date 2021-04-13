Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

BMY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 123,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of -571.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

