Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

