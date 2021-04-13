Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Cut by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $192.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

