Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.