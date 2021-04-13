Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.42.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.