Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62.

