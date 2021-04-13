Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,829. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $378.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

