Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.38 and a 52-week high of $378.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

