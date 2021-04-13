Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,775. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $214.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.