Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 2,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,720. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of -1.50.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $171,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 289,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

