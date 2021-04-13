Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

VNWTF opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.