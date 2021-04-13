Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.56.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $257.00 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

