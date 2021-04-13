Veracity Capital LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

