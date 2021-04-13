Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

