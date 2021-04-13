Verasity Price Tops $0.0457 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $177.50 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00128484 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

