VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.64 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 73.9% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $84.64 million and $71,225.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,704,697 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

