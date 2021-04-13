Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

